Mark Wells on Shifnal Town revenge mission

Shifnal Town chief Mark Wells is looking for a spot of revenge when his side meet Malvern Town again tomorrow.

The two go head-to-head for the third time this season, but it will be the first time Malvern visit the Trio Construction Stadium and Wells is keen to make home advantage count.

Wells still has last month’s 2-1 West Midlands Premier Division League Cup exit on his mind, where the hosts netted a controversial late penalty to progress.

“We owe them one,” said Wells.

“They’re a big, physical side and another one of those sides that are really, really good at home.

“We want to catch them on a bad day at our place and make up some ground.”

Shifnal are seventh, five points behind Malvern, having played two games more.

But with home clashes to come against third-placed Wolverhampton Casuals and mid-table Willenhall, Wells believes positions are still all to play for.

“These home games will determine where we finish,” he added.

“We can’t afford to lose these games against teams around us.”

Centre-half Josh Bradburn (knee) is still some way from recovering, but left-back Ash Burd returns.

Leaders Haughmond will be hoping for a favour from Ellesmere Rangers as Richard Brown’s side tackle second-place Wolverhampton Sporting Community.

Rangers, themselves flying high in sixth, are targetting a top four spot and will do Haughmond a big favour in checking the progress of Sporting. The gap between first and second is currently 10 points.

Haughmond have to take care of a home clash against mid-table Bilston Town Community.

Matt Burton’s side are unbeaten in 24 league games and strong favourites to claim the title.

Improving AFC Bridgnorth, who have tasted defeat just oncet in seven games, can climb as high as 10th with a win over relegation-threatened Dudley Town. They currently sit 14th.

Division One outfit Newport Town will try again at Hereford Lads Club (2pm) after their League Cup tie last Saturday was postponed.

Wem Town and St Martins are also in cup action, welcoming Wyrley and Worcester Raiders, respectively.

Top takes on bottom in Division Two as Allscott head to Azaad Sports. The leaders can go four points clear of Telford Juniors – who don’t play – with a win.

Fifth-placed AFC Broseley go to Wolverhampton United. Their hosts are two points better off, having played three games more.