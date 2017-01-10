Former Market Drayton Town youngster Cohen Bramall officially joins Arsenal

Former Market Drayton Town youngster Cohen Bramall has completed a sensational move from Hednesford Town to Arsenal, the Premier League club have confirmed today.

It was widely reported the deal would go through and now the Gunners have announced the 20-year-old has signed and will join up with their under-23s squad.

It is understood both clubs were tying up paperwork before documents were finally lodged with the Premier League yesterday.

Bramall only signed for Evo-Stik Premier side Hednesford from Market Drayton Town last May, and the Pitmen have now received an undisclosed fee for him believed to be around £40,000.

Summing up his feelings on the move, Bramall said: "Incredible, incredible. It’s a dream come true… I can’t believe that I’m here already. It’s mental.

"Crazy, a crazy week. It’s mental because you’re there watching Match of the Day and then the next minute you’re there on the same pitch as Alexis, Ozil, Giroud and Petr Cech.

"It still hasn’t hit me now and I don’t know when it will hit me. But like I say, I know I’ve got to take the opportunity."

Bramall praised Liam McDonald, the manager who took him to Hednesford and is now boss of Solihull Moors, and said: "Well I played for Hednesford Town and I had been there for about five months.

"The manager, Liam McDonald, really took me on. I played left back for them and Liam gave me a lot of confidence to be a proper left back."

McDonald was delighted for Bramall and said: "I am always talking to players on their development and those looking to progress into being a professional in the Football League.

"He's not only progressed into the Conference or League One or League Two, he's made the jump straight to the Premier League.

And here are some pictures of @cbramall96 in his @Arsenal kit along with his new manager Arsene Wenger. pic.twitter.com/VPvLB378HE — Hednesford Town FC (@Hednesford_Town) January 10, 2017

"He is going to a club that has won the Premier League and been in a Champions League final."

Steve Price, Hednesford Town Chairman added: “We are all delighted for Cohen in what is a fantastic move for him to Arsenal.

“Everyone at the football club would like to wish him all the very best for the future during what is a very exciting time in his footballing career.”