Matt Burton's Haughmond take charge of title race with win over Dudley Sports

Five-star Haughmond stretched their lead at the top of the West Midlands Premier Division to nine points with a 5-1 victory over Dudley Sports.

Matt Burton’s side had to recover from an early setback at the Shrewsbury Sports Village, with their visitors – who sit second bottom – taking a shock 1-0 lead inside two minutes, writes Lewis Cox.

But the hosts looked well on their way to extending their unbeaten run to 21 games after scoring twice inside 25 minutes, taking a 2-1 lead into the break courtesy of Dave Howarth’s spot-kick and Matty Owen’s strike.

Of those 21 outings, 20 have yielded all three points and that run of form has seen Burton’s charges open up a nine-point lead over nearest rivals Wolverhampton Sporting Community.

Adam Davies struck the all-important third goal and gave his side some breathing space on the hour mark with a neat finish.

Kevin Renshaw and Howarth added two more quick-fire goals with 10 minutes remaining – the former a superb lob.

Haughmond began the season with two defeats in the Premier Division, but the only blot on their copybook since then was a 1-1 draw at Shifnal in October.

“It was a weird start, 30 seconds in and a looped cross had Sam Jones back-pedalling and it ended up going in as an own goal,” said boss Burton.

“But without being disrespectful to them it was comfortable in the end.

“The lads have got it in their minds not to panic. We have plenty of goals in our team. The difference is this year we’ve been better at home.

“Other sides like to come to play here but they struggle to adapt to the good surface.”

Burton was able to hand a 20-minute debut to 17-year-old Sam Phillips – who joined the club on loan from Wolves.

The Molineux scholar, from Bishop’s Castle, approached the club in search of a short-term deal.

“It’s a feather in the cap to have him,” Burton said. “He approached us to play some football as he’s a local lad. It’s not a common thing to take someone on loan from a Championship club!”

Shifnal Town, without their boss Mark Wells who was away due to other commitments, took home the points from a pulsating Shropshire derby at AFC Bridgnorth.

Wells left the reins in the hands of his assistant, former AFC Telford United and Chasetown defender Kevin Thompson, who oversaw a 4-3 success.

The Town boss, himself a former Bridgnorth player and title-winner, kept in touch with the action and was delighted that his side retained their top 10 status with the Crown Meadow victory.

“Me and Kev work together well,” said Wells. “We have a championship win and are now mid-table. I know the manner of the game yesterday was driving the bench crazy. We scored and then they would score straight back.

“The strikers were on top and the defenders were punished all game. We’re delighted with the win against one of our local rivals.

“We had a few missing with suspension and had to call back Ashley Burd for his first match in months. He went home with 21 stitches in his head.

“There was a bit of needle left from the game two weeks ago but nothing bad at all. I know what the dressing room would have been like afterwards.”

Five of the seven goals came in a manic first period. Clayton Johnson twice put the visitors ahead, with Bridgnorth equalising through Rob Taylor and Anwar Olugbon.

Will Wells, brother of the boss, netted Shifnal’s third before the break and 20 minutes into the second period Seth Ellis added the fourth. The hosts weren’t done and immediately hit back through Liam Bood but Wells’ charges claimed the points.

Bridgnorth are 15th while Shifnal – in search of an FA Cup qualification spot, the specifics of which are yet to be decided – face a key trip to ninth-placed Pegasus Juniors next week.

Wellington Amateurs, struggling in 18th, fell to a 9-0 reversal in a fiery encounter at Herefordshire outfit Wellington.

An ill-tempered clash saw the visitors reduced to seven men, with two sendings off in each half. The second two dismissals were following a mass brawl with Ams set to launch an internal investigation and facing possible punishment from the league.

Conor Hughes’s header two minutes from time earned Ellesmere Rangers a point from their trip to 13th-placed Willenhall Town.

The Meresiders twice levelled in a competitive encounter at Queen Street Stadium. Substitute Jamie Haynes’s deflected effort on the hour pulled them level after Mark Habbershaw had netted the opener for Willenhall.

Corey Pearce put the Lockmen ahead eight minutes from time but Hughes’s header kept Ellesmere sixth.