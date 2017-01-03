Martyn Davies left fuming as Market Drayton game called off

Manager Martyn Davies admitted to being frustrated after Market Drayton saw their game against Witton Albion called off less than 30 minutes before kick-off.

The Evo-Stik First Division South clash was postponed yesterday because the referee deemed one small area in one of the goalmouths unplayable.

Davies insists both sides were willing to play at Greenfields and felt the official made a ‘poor’ decision.

“I spent the whole morning brushing frost off the pitch and 99 per cent of the pitch was perfect,” said the Drayton boss.

“In my opinion it was a poor decision but you can’t criticise the referee these days because there are so many rules about health and safety.

“Witton had brought a coach down and there must have been 100 supporters there waiting for the game to start.

“It was an area not more than two to two-and-half square metres. They wanted to play because they are six or seven games behind everyone else.

“He probably did it by the book but I have played on entire pitches that were worse than that.

“We had agreed to put the start back 15 minutes to give it more chance, not that that was going to make much difference.”

The postponement means Drayton, who are 19th in the table, must wait until Saturday’s trip to Shaw Lane for their first action of 2017.