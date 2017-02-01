'I should have died': Retired Shropshire cricketer James Taylor tells of his 265 bpm heart drama - listen to the interview

Former England cricketer James Taylor has today spoken about the heart condition which forced him into early retirement.

Taylor, who was forced to retire from cricket last year aged just 26 due a serious heart condition, is a former Shrewsbury School student who played cricket in the county age group set-up.

He also played for Shrewsbury in the Birmingham League before going on to forge his First Class career with Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire and becoming an England regular in all formats of the game.

Taylor told the BBC's Today programme that during a warm-up his heart had started "going mental" in his chest, and was beating so fast you could see his "shirt moving". When he got to hospital the doctors told him his heart rate was 265 beats per minute - the equivalent of running five or six marathons - and her said he "should have died".

Listen to the interview below:

Taylor will return to Shropshire next month to be the keynote speaker at a major cricket coaching conference.

He will be the main guest at the Shropshire Cricket Coaches Association’s Coaching Conference at Ellesmere College on Saturday, February 25.