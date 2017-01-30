facebook icon twitter icon
Grasshoppers seal indoor cricket league title

Grasshoppers are celebrating more success after retaining their Wheatland Indoor Cricket League title with two games to go thanks to a six-wicket success over Frankton.

Frankton made 65-5 with Tom Wilkie top scoring with 27. Alex Johnson and Andy Harrison were the pick of the Grasshoppers bowlers as they both returned figures of 2-13.

Grasshoppers cruised to 66-0 in reply with Joe Yapp 26 not out.

Jack Case impressed as Cound A beat Willey by four wickets. Case took 2-21 as Willey made 64-5 and then led the victory charge with an unbeaten 26.

