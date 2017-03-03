Raheem Muhammad gunning for midlands glory

Teenage Shropshire boxing star Raheem Muhammad is targeting more glory this Sunday when he fights for an ABA Midland title.

Muhammad, from Len Woodhall Community Boxing Club, takes on Coventry’s Richmond Ricardo at the Jubilee Working Men’s Club in Stoke.

The prize for the winner is a Midlands champion vest in the Class A under-50kg category (for fighters born in 2001), together with progression through to the national quarter-finals.

Muhammad, 15, has already tasted success on a national scale since joining the Woodhall gym from Merridale in Wolverhampton, having won the CYP title back in December, defeating European bronze medallist George Mitchell in the final.

Now coaches are tipping him for further success in the ABA event.

“We are hopeful Raheem can go on and win the whole thing,” admitted club coach Laura Lewis. “He’s very determined and has been training hard but once you get to this stage there are a lot of good boxers involved. The competition is tough.”

Davien Daniels, from Birmingham’s Eastside ABC, proved no match for Muhammad as the Woodhall ace claimed a unanimous points victory in last Sunday’s Midland semi-final, which was also hosted by the Jubilee Club.

Hopes are also high for Kara Murray, who along with Muhammad became the first fighter to bring a national title to the gym since its name change from Telford & Wrekin, when she won the CYP female event at 66kg.

But a lack of female entrants in the ABAs means both Murray and club-mate Simran Kaur are having to bide their time and are unlikely to fight until the event reaches its national stages later this month, though both will still be awarded Midland vests with their categories being uncontested.

Lewis added: “Hopefully by the end of the weekend we will have three Midland vests in the gym.

“Both Kara and Simran are likely to have their first fights at the end of the month in the national quarter-finals.”