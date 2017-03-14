Maddocks return is a boost for Shropshire league numbers

Officials of a leading Shropshire league received a last-gasp boost on the eve of the season.

Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League officials are delighted that Maddocks have returned to Saturday Division action, making a total of eight teams contesting that title.

“That’s the final number after an 11th hour application from Maddocks was accepted, helping to at least partially offset the withdrawals of Highley, Chelmarsh and Charlton B that were confirmed at the March executive meeting,” said league secretary Malcolm Fletcher.

“After some tough years, including being reduced to one green, it looks like Oakengates-based Maddocks are now on the way back.”

Trench have joined the Dennis Lewis Thursday Division and Sir John Bayley have also re-launched a C team in the Friday divisions, but the total number of sides that night is down one.

That’s because Hadley USC, suffering after being relegated from the Shropshire Premier League, will only be able to field one side in the first division, Albrighton have dropped one of their two sides and Bowring pulled their C team out of division three.

Competition secretary Phil King had his programme approved at the meeting, stressing that cup entries must be with him by April 2 and that the first league event is the mixed doubles on Saturday, April 22 (10am).

North Shropshire Parks are already in the money as they prepare for 2017, with more on the way.

The association’s Senior Merit has a new sponsor, thanks to Jock Timlett of Nantwich Park Road, and the first fundraising function of the year is fast approaching.

“North Shropshire Parks are pleased to announce a new sponsorship deal for the Senior Merit in conjunction with The Driveway Doctor,” said an association spokesperson.

“And in 2017 the qualifiers in it for the British Parks Merit will be able to play in North Shropshire as we are hosting the national finals.

“Many thanks to Jock Timlett for the sponsorship and we hope it will be a long association together.”

A prize bingo night at Prees Recreation Club on Monday (8pm) will further boost funds, with the aim being to cover the cost of the junior programme for the season.

It’s not all sweetness and light as Hanmer countdown to their debut season in the Shropshire Premier League.

Despite having loads of signings for that side, the Welsh village club have been forced to withdraw a team from the Malpas Senior Citizens League at the last minute.

Joint league secretary Ann Mitchell confirmed the news in the wake of the pre-season executive meeting at Malpas BC.

“Hanmer B have pulled out of division two because they could not get enough players so we have only relegated one team (Cholmondeley B) to division three,” she said.

That leaves the league with 12 teams in division one, 10 in division two but only nine in the third division for this year’s eight-a-side fixtures on Wednesday

afternoons.