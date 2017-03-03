Gary Whitehall warming to his winter bowls task

Gary Whitehall, already counting down to Hanmer’s first season in the Shropshire Premier League, doesn’t want the winter campaign to end.

He stormed to the top of the North Shropshire Parks Winter Series points table by winning round 14 at Whitchurch’s Archibald Worthington Club.

Whitehall, who helped Shawbury’s Elephant & Castle to a Tanners Shropshire League double last year, beat Alan Bailey (Woore) 13-7 in the final.

And that means Whitehall, having opted to sign for promoted Hanmer for their debut in the Premier, is now certain of a place in the series finals day for the 16 with the most points on March 26.

His semi-final victim was former E & C team-mate Carl Preece 13-8 while Bailey beat Dan Beeston 13-9 as 25 bowlers took part.

Quarter-final scores: Gary Whitehall 13-8 Cedric Bancroft; Dan Beeston 13-9 Ed Proudlove; Carl Preece 13-10 Phil Jones; Alan Bailey 13-5 Rich Lawson.

Series: Gary Whitehall & Jock Timlett both 86, Cedric Bancroft 85, Alan Boulton 73, Phil Jones 70, Rich Lawson & Matt Beeston 69, Keith Wall 64.

Also, an ‘acting chairman’ is at the helm of the Market Drayton League now that Jamie Brookes has quit his posts.

Brookes was the league’s last-minute nomination to serve as county deputy president in 2017 but resigned from that role after just seven days, citing family and health reasons for his change of heart.

Now the 44-year-old from Audlem, who is married with children, has confirmed he is standing down from his two leading roles with the Market Drayton League.

A league spokesperson said: “The management committee would like to inform all clubs and members that our chairman and competition secretary, Jamie Brookes, has resigned from the Market Drayton League.

“Reg Cartlidge will be acting chairman for this coming season.”

The league will hold an executive meeting on Wednesday, March 22, at Adderley Village Hall (7.30pm) when they will hope to appoint someone to take charge of competitions.

Shropshire officials are currently discussing how to fill the vacant county deputy president position for this year.

The date of the Osprey Market Drayton Senior Citizens League’s pre-season executive meeting has been changed to Wednesday, March 29, at the town’s Beacon Community Centre starting at 2pm.