Selectors chosen for Shropshire Ladies as they begin British County Championship preparations

Soaring Shropshire Ladies had selectors coming out of their ears as they started preparations to defend the British County Championship crown.

Jen Rogers, Sonya Lucas, Marg Bland, Holly Bishton and Louise Cotton were all re-elected at the association’s AGM on Monday night at Sinclair BC in Ketley, Telford.

And there were others willing to join them as the county looks to build on a memorable 2016 that saw them beat Warwick & Worcester by 23 shots in the championship final at Stretton in Burton.

But with Helen Clee agreeing to be a captain and selector – a joint position also held by Cotton – delegates felt that an odd number of selectors was needed, and that seven rather than nine was the ideal number.

Alison Cotton then withdrew her nomination, leading to a straight vote between Pauline Wilson and Jodie Rutter, which Wilson won convincingly to make a seven-strong selection panel.

Wilson, who conducted the meeting, paid tribute to Tracy Ryan for her British Ladies Merit triumph and then said: “Massive congratulations go to the Shropshire team as ladies county champions.

“We are in a group of death this year with South Yorkshire and Warwick & Worcester but I’m sure we will rise to the challenge.”

Shrewsbury Ladies League champions Meole Brace will represent Shropshire in the British Ladies Club Championship in Shrewsbury on Sunday, April 23.

The county made a loss of £13.84 on the year and Martin Gaut was elected to succeed Dawn Reeves as treasurer and county chiefs will hope to appoint a new registrar at the pre-season meeting on March 20 at Allscott (7.30pm).

All other officers were re-elected and the county’s veterans selectors will make a final decision on whether Shropshire enter the one-day championships in Todmorden by March 12.

n They could be under starter’s orders earlier in the Telford Ladies Afternoon League this year.

A Bridgnorth proposal to start the six-a-side matches at 1pm or 1.30pm – rather than the usual 2pm – will be discussed at Monday’s AGM at Wellington’s Bayley Club (7.30pm).

And long serving league secretary Mabel Finnigan said: “I don’t see a problem with an earlier start time.”

With no applications or withdrawals, she will propose a structure of two divisions of 11 sides again in 2017.