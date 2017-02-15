Jamie Brookes quits Shropshire bowls role just a week into post

Shropshire bowling’s troubled search for a new deputy president has taken another shock twist.

Jamie Brookes, the last minute substitute to serve as No.2 to county president Mike Caddick this year, has resigned just seven days after accepting the position.

Brookes, chairman of the Market Drayton League amongst many other positions within the sport, cited family and health reasons for his change of heart, adding: “I know it’s the right decision.”

Audlem-based Brookes, married with children, had said he was “very proud and honoured” to become county deputy president and pledged to support Caddick as strongly as he could when unveiled at the county AGM at Bagley BC in Shrewsbury last week.

He was put forward by the Drayton league after the Wem League had withdrawn their nomination of two-time former county president Isobel Jones as she had not served on that league’s executive committee for the required minimum of three years prior to election.

Shropshire officials will now look to their nominating rota of affiliated leagues to find a willing county deputy president for this year.