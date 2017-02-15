Duo's withdrawal is fresh blow for bowls league

The driving force behind one of Shropshire’s biggest leagues stepped down on the night it suffered a double whammy.

Liz Taylor retired after 20 years as secretary of the Wem League and received a standing ovation from delegates at its AGM at Bagley BC in Shrewsbury.

But after the tributes had flowed, there was bad news for the Terry Jones Solicitors-backed league with First Division duo Ifton and Battlefield A both pulling out.

And with no new applications to join this year, delegates voted to drop a division and put the remaining 57 teams in two top divisions of 12 sides and three of 11.

But the good news is that five Second Division sides from last season – Elephant & Castle A, Bricklayers B, Telepost, Criftins and Old Shrewsbury A – can all look forward to top-flight bowls in 2017.

League chairman Barry Jennings said that, without Taylor, the league wouldn’t have existed and won instant backing as he proposed her to become only its second life member.

“She has done everything and we are going to miss her, but we are making her deputy president so we don’t lose her vital knowledge of the league,” he said.

Taylor, having received a bouquet of flowers from twice county president Isobel Jones, reiterated her personal reasons for standing down.

“It was not an easy decision to make, but it was one I made while in hospital with pneumonia in September – just before the finals and presentation day,” explained Taylor.

“Graham Hughes of the Crescent (pictured) has agreed to take on the job of secretary and I hope you will give him all your support.”

Treasurer Mike Spencer reported a loss of £344 on last year but stressed: “As long as we keep a tight rein on finances I think we will be OK.”

Honoraria remained the same and clubs agreed to change the rules of the team knockouts to make quarter-finals played on a five home-five away basis to avoid league officials having to search for neutral venues.

n This year’s fixtures in Shropshire’s biggest league were due to be released today after a late team withdrawal.

SPS Whitchurch League officials have been told that Wem Albion B are pulling out of Division Six, resulting in some last minute talks on the seven division structure for 2017.

“Whitchurch League fixtures will be available after today when the management decide on the divisions after Wem Albion withdrew their second team,” said league competition secretary Phil Scott.

He is the officer behind the now traditional season-opening Whitchurch League seniors against juniors match on Saturday, April 2, at Bridgewater.