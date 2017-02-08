Bowls league make-up causes headaches

A ‘who plays where’ debate dominated the annual meeting of the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League.

It was a night when rule changes to accommodate a new code of conduct to deal with bad behaviour were expected to be the big talking point at Wellington’s Sir John Bayley Club.

But the changes, which include a disciplinary committee to be chaired by Newport’s Colin Rudrum, were passed within seconds after secretary Malcolm Fletcher told delegates: “There is nothing for bowlers to fear from the code of conduct.

“It’s very simple – behave properly at league matches and competitions and there will be no problems.”

So the main problem facing the Telford-based league now is the exact make-up of its three top divisions on Friday nights after concerns about player shortages were expressed by both Hadley USC and Albrighton.

Hadley’s first team were relegated from the Shropshire Premier League and, under league rules, have to be given a place in Division One, leaving the club’s existing Friday side in Mid Shropshire in a state of flux.

Albrighton have suffered a mass exodus of players from their A team in Division One and have withdrawn it – and, following a resulting club re-organisation, they now have fears for their B team in Division Three.

Officers and delegates agreed to call a meeting on Tuesday, February 21, to try and clarify the situation, while stressing the new deadline of the March executive meeting – this year on Tuesday, March 7 – for team withdrawals without punishment and also for new applications.

And clubs also agreed to start the Friday fixtures on April 7, with the Good Friday game brought forward to April 12, and the season finishing on September 29.

The AGM marked the end of 16 years of service by minute secretary John Kitchen, who received a special presentation after being succeeded in the role by Rob Burroughs.

Treasurer Celia Miles reported a profit of £453 on 2016 and she and other officers were re-elected, although the referees delegate role was left to be clarified at the new meeting later this month.