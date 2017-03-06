Harris Beech set for one last shot at MiniGP glory

The chance to win the inaugural MiniGPUK title was snatched away from young racer Harris Beech during the final meeting of the season.

The 13-year-old, from Alveley, was poised to snatch the championship when a bad crash instead put in hospital with a fractured arm.

That meant he had to settle for second in MiniGPUK, a series run by his father, Richard, and fourth the main MiniGP series, which ran alongside the other championship.

But undeterred, sporty Harris, who boards at Ellesmere College all week on a rugby scholarship, plans to return to both championships for one final time this year.

Richard said: “Harris had a bit of bad luck during the last round and fractured his arm.

“Our first day back on a bike was only January 17 because he got signed off by the doctors for so long.

“We entered the fourth round of the winter series, obviously not expecting much – and he finished second.”

Richard has also been extremely busy behind the scenes, building up the UK version of the series.

And his efforts have worked too as MiniGPUK, which had just three riders on the start line for the opening round last year, will instead have 14 for 2017.

“We were at a bike show in November and we must’ve have had 100 names left with is showing an interest in the series,” he said.

“Unfortunately we’ve only been able to get three from that 100 on the starting grid.

“The MiniGP and MiniGPUK series will run alongside each other again this year.

“This time we have 14 bikes in the UK series, which is a bit different to the three we secured this time last year.

“Everyone will be lined up racing four-stroke Metrakit bikes.

“We are still trying to get the MiniGPUK bikes as the main series because they will take up the majority of the grid.

“The series will include 10 rounds around the country using go-kart tracks. We’ve got the same sponsors on board, which includes Dunlop, Whizz, Power Bronze, MRC UK, Bike Spares and British Mini Bikes.”

Richard admits this will be Harris’ last chance to lift either MiniGP title, simply because he has outgrown the series in more ways than one.

“He’s almost as big as me now – and he’s only 13,” he said.

“It won’t be long before he’s outgrown it so we’ll be looking at something different in 2018.

“But the plan for now is to try and walk away with first place.

“I’m still hopeful we will have 14 or more MiniGPUK riders on the grid in 2017 but then I’ll be moving on in 2018.”

Richard said he had also received further exciting news in recent weeks after manufacturing giants Kawasaki agreed to come on board to support his fledging series.

“I have just agreed a collaboration deal working with Kawasaki Ninja 300 junior riders and our riders to promote both championships,” he said.

“We’ve signed a deal with the bike manufacturers, which run the Kawasaki Junior Cup using 300cc Ninjas.

“They race on full-sized tracks and help riders gain their full ACU racing licence. MiniGPUK will now be used as a feeder series for the junior cup.

“Riders who come first, second and third in our series will be given discounts, with money off any new bikes.”

Richard will also be at the Prescott Hill Climb Bike Fest, in Cheltenham, on April 9, to unveil the new partnership.

“We hope to show off MiniGPUK bikes there and the Kawasakis.

“We will also be there to explain more details about our joint venture.

“The Kawasaki Junior Cup is open to riders aged 13 to 22.

“That makes it a good stepping stone for young riders.”