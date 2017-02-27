Claire Martin continues to clock up cross country wins

Claire Martin's rivals are set to see the back of her.

But unfortunately for cross country runners up and down the country, it will, literally, be her back as she races away to yet another success, writes Nick Elwell.

Because for now, and the immediate future, Shropshire’s serial winner is happy to carry on clocking up the miles and collecting the silveware.

The 42-year-old Telford Athletics Club stalwart has too many trophies and medals to mention – the tally is well into three figures – already safely stored away in the Martin household in Aqueduct, Telford.

But the thrill of winning shows no sign of diminishing any time soon despite clocking up numerous British Masters Cross Country successes and a record 12 Shropshire Cross Country titles, plus various other honours.

“I want to keep going as long as I can really,” said Martin. “I won’t be giving up any time soon. I just keep enjoying it.

“Even if I am 70 and still enjoying it, then I will carry on. There are age groups from 35 onwards up to 70.”

That could spell bad news for her rivals

“People ask, how do you keep going out running at night in the cold and the rain, but there must be some enjoyment there or else I wouldn’t keep on doing it.

“I still get a buzz from winning.”

And winning is something Martin, who works as a receptionist at a medical practice in Stirchley, has got used to ever since she started running three decades ago.

Telford AC secretary Paul Sanderson helped set Martin off on the road to success.

“I was 10 when I started running at school,” added Martin. “Paul Sanderson, who is the secretary at Telford AC, was my teacher at Brookside Middle and he helped get me into running.

“I just enjoyed it. Obviously, if you win a few races when you are younger you want to keep doing it.

“I joined Telford and I have been a member ever since. I have only missed one year when I had my daughter Nicole.

“It’s a nice friendly place and we have got a good training group.”

And those years have brought success by the bucket load, international recognition trips abroad and a host of memories.

“The highlight was probably running for Great Britain,” continued Martin. “And getting my first England vest.

“I represented Great Britain on the track, once, in the 3,000m steeplechase.

“It was in Glasgow in 2003 against USA and Russia. I didn’t run that well to be honest because I was just so nervous.

“When I was at Staffs Uni, many years ago, I went to Russia for an indoor meeting. I have also raced in Milan, Bahrain, Belguim and Spain.

“I have run for England in various age groups and currently run for England in the Masters internationals.”

Martin also had the pleasure of racing against the runner she admires the most, Great Britain legend Paula Radcliffe.

“I raced Paula Radcliffe in the Worcester 10k a few years ago and she was only a few paces ahead of me. It was when she wasn’t as fit as she normally was,” said Martin.

“I made quite a few national papers because they had pictures of her finishing and I was just in the background. You could just about spot me, my claim to fame!”

Defending her British and Irish Masters title tops Martin’s agenda this year.

Should she be successful, it will complete a magnificent seven in a row.

“I have won the masters cross country title in my age group for the last six years and I will be looking to defend that title later this year. It’s nice to keep winning that,” she said.

“Obviously with injuries and stuff it’s hard to keep doing that. When I was younger I broke my ankle, but other than that and little niggles I have been quite lucky.”

With Nicole now 14, Martin admits its easier to fit her training schedule around being a mum with husband Clint a constant support during their 19 years of marriage.

“I train six times a week,” she said. You have to be disciplined and organised. It’s easier now Nicole is older.

“In the winter it tends to be 45-50 miles a week and about 40 in the summer because the races tend to be a bit shorter.

“Fifty miles a week might sound a lot to a non-runner but it’s not a lot compared to other runners. Running is quite good because you could just go out for a six-mile run and that’s less than an hour.”

And with no sign of her dedication fading, there is more bad news for her rivals.

“I am running better now than I was five years ago,” she said. “Over the last few years I think I have picked up. Most of my PBs are from about eight years ago and I am getting close to those again.”