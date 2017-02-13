Ross Turner's new deal could help youngster on path to success

Starlet Ross Turner has unveiled the motorbike he hopes will lead him to British Superbike glory after securing a top sponsorship deal.

The 12-year-old race ace, from Broseley, has attracted the attention of global brand Beta Tools UK, based at Hortonwood, Telford.

The company, which has backed the likes of MotoGP legends Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo, has been following the promising talent of Turner for years.

Proud father Simon, who is managing his son’s career, said: “The firm has supplied MotoGP teams with all the tools, so the fact they’ve agreed to sponsor a 12-year-old is pretty special.

“They are one of the largest manufacturers in the world and have their UK headquarters in Telford.”

“The bike is not quite ready yet so he hasn’t been out on it. We’re flying out to Spain towards the end of this month and early March for training. Once back in the UK Ross will also be riding his other Moto 3 bike, just as a warm up really, ready for the season opener at Donington Park at the end of March.”

Unlike most 12-year-olds, Ross, a pupil at Wrekin College, in Wellington, spends his weekends during the racing season hurtling round a track on his motorbike.

After learning to ride a motorcycle at the age of two, he has gone on to compete in various race series all over Europe from the age of six, including a full season last year in Spain.

For 2017, Ross has joined the British Motostar Championship standard Moto 3 class, which is one of the support series for the British Superbike Championship.

Ross’ new bike is powered by a 250cc Honda engine and has a top speed in excess of 130mph. Races take place on the same tracks and over on the same weekends as the top BSB riders and at the age of just 12, Ross will be one of the youngest competitors on any of the grids.

Beta Tools, with its head office in Italy, has a long and proud history with motorsport, having worked with all the major teams in MotoGP, World Superbike, F1 and many others.

Head of sales for Beta Tools UK, Martin Bryers, said: “We are delighted to be working with Ross and his team this year.

“For many years they have used Beta products in their workshop and it was a natural progression for us to be more involved. It was an easy decision to work with Ross for 2017, not only is he young and enthusiastic but he is also a local lad which was important for us.”

The practices, qualifying sessions and races of the first round of the 2017 BSB season will take place at Donington Park, from March 31 to April 2.