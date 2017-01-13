Five-star Bernard Wills leads home charge at gala

Chairman Bernard Wills led by example at Shrewsbury Masters Swimming Club’s annual gala.

Wills was the club’s star performer in the 13th staging of the event at the Quarry Swimming Centre as he tasted success in five categories, writes Stuart Dunn.

Competing in the 70–74 year age group, he claimed victories in the 100m individual medley, 50m butterfly, 50m freestyle, 25m backstroke and 50m breaststroke.

And while Willis was making waves, the gala continued to prove a big hit with a maximum entry of 180 swimmers taking part from as far away as Exmouth for the local club’s now traditional new year curtain raiser.

Chairman Wills said: “A small group of people from within the club work incredibly hard to stage the event. We have already received great feedback from participants through various social media and direct comment.

“This is down to the hard work put in by those members. We are lucky that Shropshire ASA officials come along and provide their expertise so willingly and that we have great club sponsors who continue to support us. This all contributes to the success of the event.”

The event divided swimmers into five year age groups with final results being produced for each of the categories.

The Shrewsbury Masters contingent enjoyed plenty of success with individual wins in various distances and strokes.

As well as Wills’ haul, Chris Burge (65-69) enjoyed a successful day with wins in the 25m freestyle, butterfly and backstroke.

Other hat-trick triumphs for the club were recorded by Hannah Whiting (35-39) and David Morris (60-64). Whiting prevailed in the 100m freestyle together with the 50m butterfly and backstroke disciplines while Morris led the way in the 100m individual medley, backstroke and freestyle.

The club’s irrepressible 89-year-old Ted Hoy gained two victories, in the 100m freestyle and 25m backstroke, while other Shrewsbury swimmers to gain double wins were Malcolm Adkins (75-79) in the 100m freestyle and breaststroke, plus Barbara Cole (60-64) 100m breaststroke and 50m butterfly.

There were also double successes for Wendy Leech (50-54) 50m breaststroke and 25m butterfly, David Gregg (40-44) 100m freestyle and 100m butterfly, Kat McNally (25-29) 50m butterfly and breaststroke and Abi Leech (19-24) 25m breaststroke and backstroke.

Shrewsbury’s individual winners included Bob Scaiff (75-79) in the 25m butterfly, Robin Oldfield (70-74) 50m backstroke, Mary Woods (65-69) 25m butterfly, Alison Wilson (60-64) 100m backstroke and William Small (60-64) 50m backstroke.

The line-up was completed with wins for Nigel Leaver (55-59) 100m breaststroke, Jean Hill (55-59) 25m breaststroke, Angela Cook 50-54) 25m breaststroke, Richard Brownjohn (50-54) 25m freestyle, Stewart Bedford (50-54) 50m backstroke, Louise Mallett (40-44) 25m butterfly, Sam Popplewell (30-35) 25m freestyle and George Balshaw (19-24) 25m breaststroke.