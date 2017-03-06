10-man Shawbury too much for high-flying Coleshill

Shawbury’s 10 men boosted their hopes of avoiding the drop from the Midland Premier League with a fine 2-1 win over high-flying Coleshill.

Coleshill arrived in confident mood, second in the league and on a fine run in the FA Vase. And they were 1-0 up after just five minutes, a close-range shot giving goalkeeper Ian Havard no chance.

The visitors’ confidence grew further when Shawbury’s young midfielder, Kieran Dovey, was shown a straight red card on 15 minutes following a high tackle.

Shawbury re-organised and managed to frustrate Coleshill for the remainder of the half and manager Dave Richards clearly worked some magic during the break as despite being down to 10 men, it was the north Shropshire side who looked the more creative and threatening.

They were level on 54 minutes, persistent work by Ben Osei down the left produced a goalmouth scramble, with Shawbury skipper Stu Ellis heavily involved. The ball broke for Tom Taylor and the midfielder duly converted to make it 1-1.

Coleshill seemed rocked out of their rhythm and Shawbury began to look dangerous with each attack.

Ellis and Kevin Buxton both went close and then on 65 minutes, Osei broke clear into the box and squared the ball for Liam Armstrong to tap in to make it 2-1.