Shaquille Whittingham hits the mark as Market Drayton Town secure place in cup final

An early second-half goal proved enough to give Market Drayton Town victory over Whitchurch Alport in the TJ Vickers Shropshire Premier Cup semi-final.

Shaquille Whittingham netted the decisive goal on 47 minutes in the semi-final clash played at Ellesmere Rangers.

Alport edged the opening period and Mike Blundell went close but his effort was just over the bar. But after the goal Drayton were the better side and Will Whieldon almost doubled the advantage.

Drayton will face either Shawbury United or Newport Town in the final, which will be played at Shrewsbury Town’s Greenhous Meadow ground.