Late show seals the win for Haughmond

Haughmond stunned Bewdley with three goals in the final 10 minutes to strengthen their grip at the top the West Midlands Premier Division.

The table-toppers, who have now won their last 10 games, looked to be heading for a surprise defeat when they trailed 2-1 in the closing stages.

After failing behind to a first-minute Lewis Pountney strike, Kev Renshaw bought the division’s pacesetters back on terms.

Bewdley got their noses back in front when Pountney converted a penalty following a Sean Jones foul. But a remarkable and frantic finale saw Steven Hole net two spot-kicks and an own goal from a Matt Fletcher cross saw Haughmond claim all three points.

The result means they remain nine points clear of second-placed Wolverhampton Sporting Community, who emphatically thumped Cradley Town 7-1.

Elsewhere, sixth-placed Ellesmere Rangers slipped to their first defeat in six games with a 5-3 loss at Wolverhampton Casuals.

Karl Bailey, Scott Ryan and Will Twyford were all on target for the north Shropshire outfit, who had Sean Griffiths sent off.

But poor defending eventually meant their unbeaten run came crashing to an end.

Shifnal sit eighth in the table but could only secure a point after a 1-1 draw at home to rock-bottom Gornal Athletic.

Town entered the clash in good form having secured back-to-back away victories. And they started on the front foot with Tom Hill converting Seth Ellis’ cross to give them a ninth-minute lead.

But Shifnal conceded a minute after the restart and were then unable to force a winner.

Meanwhile, there was frustration for Shropshire rivals Wellington Amateurs and AFC Bridgnorth as their derby was postponed due to the weather.

In Division One, Newport Town returned to winning ways with a 3-0 victory at Wyrley.

The result leaves Town second in the table, but eight points behind leaders Hereford Lads Club who also have three games in hand. Both Wem Town and St Martin’s enjoyed a weekend without a fixture.

Telford Juniors moved to the top of the Division Two table with a 4-1 home win over Malvern Town Reserves.

Juniors now have a two-point lead over Allscott who didn’t play at the weekend.