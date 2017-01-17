Former Market Drayton Town youngster Cohen Bramall makes winning start at Arsenal

Former Market Drayton Town starlet Cohen Bramall stepped on to a pitch in an Arsenal shirt for the first time as he made his debut for the club’s under-23s in their Premier League 2 clash at Southampton.

The 20-year-old made a sensational £40,000 transfer from Hednesford Town to the Gunners earlier this month and played 83 minutes from the start as his new side beat the Saints 3-1.

Bramall had also played for Market Drayton Town and Newcastle Town before being snapped up by Liam McDonald – who has since moved on himself to Solihull Moors – at the Pitmen in the summer.

The left-back was let go from his role at supercar-maker Bentley’s car manufacturing factory in Crewe just before Christmas, but after impressing on trial at Arsenal put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year contract, earning him a reported £3,000 a week – around 20 times more than what he was on at Keys Park.

“Incredible, incredible. It’s a dream come true… I can’t believe that I’m here already. It’s mental,” said Bramall after completing his dream transfer.

“On the Tuesday, I was made redundant from Bentley Motors and on the Wednesday, Arsenal came in. I was gobsmacked and took the chance with both hands.”

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger said of Bramall: “He has tremendous pace, a good left foot, a great desire to do well. Overall, he’s a very exciting prospect.”