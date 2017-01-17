facebook icon twitter icon
shropshirestar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Former Market Drayton Town youngster Cohen Bramall makes winning start at Arsenal

Former Market Drayton Town starlet Cohen Bramall stepped on to a pitch in an Arsenal shirt for the first time as he made his debut for the club’s under-23s in their Premier League 2 clash at Southampton.

Bramall Arsenal
Bramall used to turn out for Market Drayton before moving on to Hednesford and now Arsenal.

The 20-year-old made a sensational £40,000 transfer from Hednesford Town to the Gunners earlier this month and played 83 minutes from the start as his new side beat the Saints 3-1.

Bramall had also played for Market Drayton Town and Newcastle Town before being snapped up by Liam McDonald – who has since moved on himself to Solihull Moors – at the Pitmen in the summer.

The left-back was let go from his role at supercar-maker Bentley’s car manufacturing factory in Crewe just before Christmas, but after impressing on trial at Arsenal put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year contract, earning him a reported £3,000 a week – around 20 times more than what he was on at Keys Park.

“Incredible, incredible. It’s a dream come true… I can’t believe that I’m here already. It’s mental,” said Bramall after completing his dream transfer.

“On the Tuesday, I was made redundant from Bentley Motors and on the Wednesday, Arsenal came in. I was gobsmacked and took the chance with both hands.”

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger said of Bramall: “He has tremendous pace, a good left foot, a great desire to do well. Overall, he’s a very exciting prospect.”

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Comments for: "Former Market Drayton Town youngster Cohen Bramall makes winning start at Arsenal"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.