Martyn Davies backs former Market Drayton ace Cohen Bramall ahead of Arsenal move

Martyn Davies has backed Cohen Bramall to make it in the professional game as the former Market Drayton ace nears a dream move to Premier League giant Arsenal.

The 20-year-old is believed to be on the verge of signing a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Gunners after impressing boss Arsene Wenger on trial.

Greenfield manager Davies, who signed Bramall from Newcastle Town, admits the left-sided player is among the quickest he has ever seen.

“He was not the strongest or the bravest, but he had something about him,” said Davies. “What happened at Newcastle I don’t know but he was out of favour and not getting a game.

“Going forward he was very, very good and he was unbelievably quick.

“I rated him highly and brought him back, played him on the left wing and he has not looked back.

“He came in and scored 12/13 goals and got his move to Hednesford off the back of it and we wished him well.

“Playing every week he got stronger and he is still only 20.

“I played him on the left wing because defensively he wasn’t the best. In the modern game your left-back is one of your best attacking options.

“I believe Cohen will make it at some level, whether it’s at that level I don’t know.”

Bramall, who left Drayton for Hednesford Town last May, impressed in the Evo-Stik Premier and has also had spells on trial at Crystal Palace and Sheffield Wednesday.

“I never had a bad time with him, he always came to me if he had any issues,” added Davies. “He’s got a good attitude and loves his football.

“I have never seen him get frustrated on the pitch, he always gets on with it. He’s a nice lad and I have never seen him fall out with anybody.”

Another Drayton player on the way up is keeper Ash Rawlins, who has signed dual registration with Conference Premier side Barrow, meaning he can still play for both clubs.

“We’re pleased for him and it shows this is a good place for players to develop,” added Davies.