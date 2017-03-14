Telford winning momentum could be crucial

A win – never mind silverware – would do AFC Telford United’s morale and momentum the world of good.

The Shropshire Senior Cup might not be the competition that most catches the eye or draws in the crowds, but the Bucks will be itching to recapture that winning feeling ahead of a game of monumental importance in the National League North this weekend.

Bradford Park Avenue, three points below Telford and one point clear of the drop zone, visit the New Bucks Head this Saturday.

Rob Smith’s side should be keen to seek momentum heading into a crunch game. Any good display – no matter what competition – is good for confidence, particularly after back-to-back defeats.

But Telford are unlikely to risk the fitness or injuries to their more significant first-team players in their search of a third Senior Cup title since the club reformed.

It is a chance to rest skipper Luca Havern, who’s played a lot of football this season, making 31 appearances. While the likes of Josh Wilson and Jack Rea are also regulars to have racked up a number of appearances – keeping those fresh for the visit of Bradford could be a smart move.

Telford are unlikely to field Luke Higham and Lee Hughes. Veteran forward Hughes (groin) has missed the Bucks’ last two games, while highly-rated left-back Higham (ankle) has been unavailable for four games. Both are targeting Saturday for a comeback.

If Smith and Larry Chambers opt to look elsewhere, they may test the readiness of the Telford youth set-up.

The Bucks don’t have the largest pool of players to hand, so chances for academy quartet Tom Edge, Ben Osei, Benji Robinson and Jordan Broome could all be an option.

A Greenhous Meadow appearance against full-time professionals could bode well as they bid to stake a claim with the Bucks.

The former trio are have signed dual registration forms with Market Drayton Town but are available should Telford lean to youth.

If forward Danny Reynolds gets a rare chance from the off, it would be his first start since September 13.

The ex-Wrexham man has made just five starts for Telford. He recently spent a month on loan at Witton Albion, where he scored once in three outings.

Shot-stopper Matt Urwin will return between the sticks for Callum Burton. Fleetwood loan glovesman Urwin was sidelined with a hip problem but most recently kept out of Smith’s first team by Shrewsbury loanee Burton.

Burton is ineligible for the Bucks against his parent club, so Urwin will be keen to reclaim the No.1 shirt.

However many changes Smith decides to make, momentum and confidence could give their survival hopes a massive boost.