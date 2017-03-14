Skipper Luca Havern: Telford are united

Skipper Luca Havern insists everyone at AFC Telford are together as they aim to stay up – and has stressed the need to be mentally stronger in games.

The Bucks are 16th in the National League North table – four points above the relegation zone – and have suffered back-to-back defeats.

A 6-0 humiliation at the hands of Brackley Town last Tuesday was followed up by a 2-1 loss at Chorley on Saturday, in which Rob Smith’s charges put up a much better fight.

On putting in a spirited performance after last week’s thrashing, Havern said: “You have to be honest with yourself.

“I am hard on myself and you have to look at that (Brackley) and be embarrassed – we let people down. It is going to be in our minds but we are not going to dwell on that. We are looking forward now.

“We have a lot of honest lads in there and the clear-the-air chat seems to have worked.

“We matched (Chorley) all over the park and we had a few chances but that’s football.

“We have to take positives from the reaction and the way we have stuck together as a team. The lads are together, with the gaffer, (assistant) Larry (Chambers) and (coach) Gav (Cowan).”

Telford’s undoing at Victory Park was failing to deal with set-pieces as Chorley scored from a corner and free-kick.

The Bucks will look to improve their defending at dead ball situations as they host fellow strugglers Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday, and Havern added: “We know what Chorley are about.

“They are good at what they do. We know that (set-pieces) is where their strengths are. We have got to be mentally stronger to stop them.

“The gaffer spoke to us about them before the game and it’s happened so we are definitely upset with that. We have got to deal with them better.”

For now, Telford’s focus must shift as they take on Shrewsbury Town in the Shropshire Senior Cup final at Greenhous Meadow tonight.

The Bucks – who beat Market Drayton in a semi final back in August – are likely to include a few youngsters.