Lee Hughes eyeing Telford return

AFC Telford goal-getter Lee Hughes is targeting a Bradford Park Avenue comeback from injury.

The veteran striker is not being risked for tonight's Shropshire Senior Cup final duty with the groin injury that has sidelined him since the Altrincham game.

Hughes, 40, came off with the problem against Altrincham and has subsequently missed clashes against Brackley. where the Bucks were beaten 6-0, and the 2-1 reversal against Chorley.

The National League North game at the New Bucks Head on Saturday is a crunch game in Telford's bid for survival, the 16th-placed Bucks welcome Bradford, two places and three points further back.

Zak Lilly, on return from a long-term injury, was given the nod in attack at Greenhous Meadow by boss Rob Smith in the Senior Cup tonight, with former Salop man Dave Hibbert - like Hughes - not involved.

Former Albion striker Hughes has netted twice for Telford since his move from Worcester.