Larry Chambers left disappointed by AFC Telford loss

Larry Chambers has expressed his disappointment over the manner of the goals AFC Telford United conceded as they lost 2-1 at Chorley.

The Bucks were undone after two set pieces - a corner for Jack Sampson's opener, and a free-kick for Andy Teague's winner.

Having levelled through a long-range Josh Wilson strike, assistant boss Chambers was frustrated to be undone in such a way.

"We spoke in the week and we spoke before the game about the way Chorley play - they are very good at set pieces," he said.

"You have to be strong - stand up and be counted - and we weren't. We had five or six corners ourselves and were always in the game.

"We scored a good goal and after talking about the first goal, we concede another from a set piece five minutes after the restart.

"It is frustrating, and disappointing as there is no reason, really, why we couldn't have came way from the game with something."

Coming into this game on the back of a 6-0 thrashing against Brackley Town, Chambers wanted to see a lot more effort and he added: "The one thing we were looking for was a response.

"The one thing you can't criticise the lads for there is their effort. I don't think we have played particularly well but, as a group, we have restored some pride.

"We gave it a go and I thought our energy levels were quite good, but we got done by two set pieces."