Chorley 2 AFC Telford 1 - Report and pictures

A much better effort did not bring any points as AFC Telford United fell to a 2-1 defeat to Chorley, writes Joe Edwards at Victory Park.

Having been thrashed 6-0 by Brackley Town last time out, the main thing was to see a good response from the Bucks players - and there was one.

However, for all their hard work they were up against a very well-drilled outfit and two sloppy moments after set pieces resulted in their downfall.

Jack Sampson's opener came after a corner and Andy Teague's winner, following Josh Wilson's long-range leveller, was after a free-kick.

Analysis

There were two changes from the humiliation at the hands of Brackley as Eddie Jones and Zak Lilly came in for Ben Bailey and John-Paul Kissock.

It was the first start of the season for Lilly - an 18-year-old former Thomas Telford student - and he was alongside Dave Hibbert and Wilson in attack as the Bucks reverted to a 4-3-3 formation.

In the opening half-hour, it was one-way traffic. Chorley were launching wave after wave of attack and the only surprise was that Telford managed to keep the hosts out for as long as they did.

The Magpies had already hit the post and had a close-range effort saved before Sampson broke the deadlock in the 28th minute.

The lively no.10 managed to escape the attention of the Bucks backline to get on the end of a out-swinging corner.

Considering the home side's defensive record - letting in just 29 goals in 32 games prior to this one - you doubted if Telford would get back in it. But they did, with a little bit of luck.

Wilson - who had attracted a bit of criticism for his display against Brackley - had a go from 25 yards out in the 39th minute and a slight deflection helped the ball over Chorley keeper Ritchie Branagan, into the top corner.

Not the scoreline many would have expected at half-time, especially given how the opening 30 minutes went.

After the interval, though, it did not take long for Chorley to retake the lead as, once again, Telford were caught out following a set piece.

Magpies skipper Andy Teague was not picked up and punished the away side in the 50th minute, heading back across goal to beat Burton following a well-executed free-kick.

Neither side dominated the 30 minutes or so that followed, with both sides making changes - Elliot Hodge and John-Paul Kissock came on for Telford as they looked to make a push for an equaliser late on.

They kept plugging away, introducing another attacker in the form of Danny Reynolds and hoping something would fall for them. Hibbert went closest as his volley forced Branagan into a top-drawer save, but the hosts held on.

On the balance of play, it was a fair result. Telford were miles better than they were against Brackley, but those two lapses in concentration after set pieces proved costly.

Key moments

16 - Marcus Carver - who was sent off in the reverse fixture at the New Bucks Head - goes through on-goal for Chorley, but his toe-poked effort is kept out by Telford keeper Callum Burton.

18 - Carver it as it again, and this time hits the post with a long-range drive. After working himself some space, his curling effort clips the woodwork and is then cleared from danger.

28 - Goal! The hosts go in front, and it has been coming. Carver's strike partner, Jack Sampson is not tracked by the Telford defenders following a corner and flicks the ball past Burton at the near post.

34 - Magpies wing-back Paul Jarvis appeals for a penalty after tangling with Dwayne Samuels, but referee Matthew Dicicco is not interested.

39 - Goal! A better spell from Telford sees them equalise. Josh Wilson picks up the ball from far out and tries his luck, with a slight nick off of a Chorley defender helping the strike into the net.

45 - A scare for Telford as Jarvis' close-range header smacks the post. They managed to get the ball clear though and then Dave Hibbert picks up a yellow card for a late challenge.

50 - Goal! Chorley retake the lead. Skipper Andy Teague gets away from Hibbert and heads in Dale Whitham's free-kick at the far post. Too easy. Telford must improve when faced with corners and free-kicks into the box.

56 - Telford midfielder Jon Royle picks up a booking for a slightly reckless lunge on Chorley wing-back Matt Challoner.

77 - Jarvis, who has been one of the home side's stand-out performers, drives into the box and his fierce, left-footed strike flies just over the crossbar.

85- Wilson - who has committed quite a few fouls over the course of the game - is cautioned for barging over Jason Walker.

90' John-Paul Kissock is the latest Telford player to get a yellow card, for what was a reckless, high lunge.

Teams

Chorley (5-3-2): Branagan; Challoner, Teague (c), Leather, Jordan, Jarvis; Blakeman, Whitham Cottrell;, Carver (Walker, 75), Sampson.

Subs not used: O'Keefe, McDaid, Beesley, Roscoe

Telford (4-3-3): Burton; Samuels, Havern (c), McCone, Dielna; Jones, Rea (Reynolds, 87), Royle (Kissock, 75); Lilly (Hodge, 72), Hibbert, Wilson.

Subs not used: Bailey, Cowan.

Goals: Jack Sampson (28), Josh Wilson (39), Andy Teague (50)

Attendance: 1,431

Referee: Matthew Dicicco

Position in the table

16th (33 points from 34 games)