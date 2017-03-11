AFC Telford fans plan to start new group

Plans are under way to launch a new supporters group to raise funds for AFC Telford United.

The Bucks are currently braced for a change of ownership after the fan-run club voted to allow external investment.

That has promoted interest in the National League North club from overseas backers with talks with potential investors still ongoing.

Now the Supporters Trust that did run the club is planning to re-launch as a supporters’ group with the aim to work in the best interests of the club.

Members will be able to join for a fee which is yet to be decided and in return will be granted a vote on group matters.

An executive committee for the organisation will also be drawn up which will exclude members of the AFC Telford United board.

A statement from the Supporters Trust said: “The Supporters Group is to be a fundraiser, primarily for the benefit of AFC Telford United.

“It will produce major monthly social events, as well as other social and other fundraisers.

“We want to encourage others to join the Telford United family.”

As well as uncertainly off the field, the Bucks are also struggling on it with Rob Smith’s side currently 16th in the table.

They take on Chorley today on the back of a 6-0 home loss to Brackley.