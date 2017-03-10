Zak Lilly aiming to blossom for AFC Telford

Zak Lilly is hoping he can stake a claim for an AFC Telford United starting spot over the coming weeks.

The 18-year-old forward – who was a student at Thomas Telford School and an England youth star – returned to the Bucks fold recently following a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a hip injury, writes Joe Edwards.

Having signed a one-year contract at the club last summer, things have not quite worked out as planned yet for the talented youngster – but he is determined to prove his worth.

“Being out with an injury like that, it was very annoying to be honest with you,” said Lilly, who by day works as a personal trainer.

“I just really wanted to be out there on the pitch and playing games.

“I was starting a lot of games last season when I was on loan at Sutton Coldfield Town.

“I then had the opportunity here earlier in the season but I got injured, and that was really frustrating.”

Since returning to the squad, Lilly has made two substitute appearances.

He had a brief showing as Telford beat Tamworth 1-0 at the New Bucks Head last month, and was given the best part of 40 minutes as Rob Smith’s side were thrashed 6-0 by Brackley Town on Tuesday night.

Of course, it was not the result he was looking for, but Lilly was happy to get some decent game time under his belt – and is confident he could make a good contribution over 90 minutes.

“It was a difficult game to come on in given the circumstances,” he said.

“I felt like when I came on I kept the ball and for the most part, made the right decisions.

“There were a few mistakes but that happens and you learn from them. Altogether, I felt like I did what I was asked to do – look after the ball, and chase down defenders.

“But the thing is, it didn’t come to anything so that is frustrating.

“Physically, I am feeling fine – I don’t feel a thing. I feel as if I would be able to go out there for 90 minutes, no problem. I am ready.”

Lilly may be called upon as Telford head to high-flyers Chorley tomorrow.

The Bucks – who are 16th and five points ahead of the National League North relegation zone – will look to right the wrongs from the Brackley loss, against Matt Jansen’s fourth-placed, well-drilled outfit.

Chorley have the joint-best defensive record in the division along with Kidderminster Harriers, having conceded just 29 goals, but Lilly – who has been taking pointers from experienced team-mates such as Lee Hughes and Dave Hibbert – is approaching the game like he would any other.

“I have played in the league below – against sides like Salford and Darlington – so I know how it is and I feel as if I am used to it,” he added.

“I feel as though I am ready if I am given the nod. Hughesy has a lot of experience and know-how and it’s the same with Hibbo.

“I can learn a lot from them and I would like to think being young that I bring something different.

“When you’re younger, you can’t be afraid when you’re on the pitch.

“You just have to go out there and try to do your best for the team – and that’s what I am looking to do.”