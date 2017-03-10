Larry Chambers demanding AFC Telford response

Larry Chambers has demanded a ‘massive response’ from the AFC Telford players following clear-the-air talks.

On the back of a 6-0 defeat to Brackley Town on Tuesday, the Bucks players were called to the New Bucks Head for a meeting prior to training last night.

They are in action at Chorley tomorrow and, prior to the meeting, assistant boss Chambers said: “We will be holding a meeting with the players before training, both collectively and individually – talking to them.

“The players need to have a long look at themselves. We need a massive response.”

Telford’s chances of a victory, on paper, at Victory Park would appear slim.

The Bucks have won just once on the road in National League North this campaign – at rock-bottom Altrincham – while Chorley have only lost twice on home soil.

The Magpies – who have former Telford player Jamie Vermiglio as their assistant manager – also have the joint-best defence in the division along with Kidderminster Harriers, having conceded just 29 goals from their 32 games.

“Chorley are a very good side, up there, but we could be playing anybody,” said Chambers.

“The main thing is we look after ourselves and we have to make sure there is a response as Tuesday was an embarrassing night for the club.”

Chambers said following the game that, if possible, the club would look at bringing in some new faces prior to the game.

When asked on the chances of anyone coming in, Chambers added: “We have got some irons in the fire.

“I don’t know whether we will be able to pull anything off in time though at the moment.”

The fitness of skipper Luca Havern was due to be assessed at training last night.

He has recently been struggling with a calf injury and played on with a niggle in the big loss against Brackley.

Lee Hughes – who missed that game due to a groin injury – is again expected to sit out, as is Luke Higham (ankle).

“We will have to assess Luca and see if he’s OK,” added Chambers.

“With Lee and Luke, I don’t expect them to be involved at Chorley.”