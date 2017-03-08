Larry Chambers questions AFC Telford players' commitment after thrashing

Assistant boss Larry Chambers has questioned the commitment of the AFC Telford squad following a 6-0 thrashing, adding: “It was a disgrace.”

The Bucks were embarrassed on home soil by Brackley Town and had Paul McCone sent off on a night all at the club will want to put behind them quickly.

“I am not one to come out and slag the players off but they have showed their true colours there, really,” said Chambers. “When the going has got tough, we have been found wanting every week in terms of heart, commitment and desire.”

Telford had a decent run before last night’s game – back-to-back 1-0 wins at the New Bucks Head over Tamworth and Altrincham – while they also recently managed a 1-1 draw at league leaders AFC Fylde and were unlucky not to come away from Salford City with anything.

Such a capitulation came as a huge surprise, and Chambers said: “We did not have many men out there.

“We went to Fylde and did well, we played Tamworth and deservedly won and went to Salford and were a bit unlucky.

“In all of those games, we were in the game. When we went down to 2-0 against Brackley, I think we showed what we really are about – which is that we haven’t got the commitment or the passion, or the hunger. It was a disgrace.”

“When it got to 2-0 and having to really roll our sleeves up, with 10 men, we didn’t have it. We said at half-time, manage the game for 10 minutes in the second half and then, before we know it, it’s 4-0. I can’t explain it.”

Chambers issued an apology to the Bucks faithful and added: “The problem all season has been consistency. We haven’t scored goals, from day one. We have got a goalscorer (Lee Hughes) at the club now but he is injured.

“There are a lot of players who have not been consistent, all year. They have been and out, and that has caught up with us, really.

“All I can do is apologise on behalf of the management, the staff. The book stops with us. We sign the players, and we pick them.

“Some of those players have shown this season they are better than what they have shown there. It was a disgrace. A real, real humiliating night.”