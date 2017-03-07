Larry Chambers left humiliated after AFC Telford's capitulation against Brackley Town

Assistant boss Larry Chambers admits he feels humiliated as a 'complete and utter capitulation' from AFC Telford United resulted in an embarrassing 6-0 loss to Brackley Town.

The Bucks - who had got back-to-back wins at home prior to this one - were completely second best and had Paul McCone sent off as Jordan Hempenstall, Shane Byrne, James Armson, Glenn Walker and David Moyo (two) scored for the visitors.

"Just humiliated, to be honest with you. I think it was a complete and utter capitulation," said Chambers.

"I think we started the game OK but once the first goal had gone in, I think we didn't have the fight for it. No heart, no desire, no passion."

Things went from bad to worse following McCone's dismissal, and it could have been more had it not been for some decent saves from Callum Burton.

"When Paul McCone went off and they scored the second, it just got worse. If a side goes down to 10 men, you don't expect your team to capitulate like that," added Chambers.

"If you are asking me how that happens, I don't know. (Boss) Rob (Smith) described the performance against Altrincham as shambolic and the challenge to the lads was to a show a response against a good side. We just didn't have the fight for it, or the heart."