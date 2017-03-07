Callum Burton eyeing extended stay at AFC Telford

Ambitious young goalkeeper Callum Burton is targeting an extended stay at AFC Telford United after an impressive start to his loan spell at the club.

The Shrewsbury Town stopper picked up the man-of-the-match prize for his performance in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Altrincham and is poised to keep his place between the sticks when Brackley Town visit the New Bucks Head tonight.

Burton’s stay with the Bucks is due to expire later this month yet the 20-year-old England youth international is eager to extend it as he builds first-team experience.

“I’ve got a month and obviously I want to extend that,” he said. “I want to try and play as many games as possible so that when it comes to next season I want to give our gaffer at Shrewsbury a problem.

“By playing here it gives me great experience. I’m getting more lessons now and it has given me a taste of first-team football.”

Burton was drafted in last month by boss Rob Smith following an injury to Matt Urwin, who joined the Bucks on loan from League One Fleetwood Town until the end of the season.

Urwin’s quicker-than-expected return to fitness has created something of a goalkeeping conundrum for Smith, yet it is Burton who currently holds the shirt and the youngster claims he is relishing the competition.

“It’s probably the first time I’ve had it in my career,” he said. “The loans I’ve gone out on before you always have a month because there is an injury or they have sold their keeper or something.”

“It’s my first taste and it is going to be a lesson on how to keep your place. Hopefully I have given the gaffer a headache.”

Skipper Luca Havern (groin) and winger John-Paul Kissock are both doubtful for tonight’s game with calf problems, while Lee Hughes is definitely out with a groin injury.

Victory on Saturday saw the Bucks climb five points clear of the National League North drop zone but Smith blasted the performance as an “absolute shambles” and assistant Larry Chambers acknowledges they must do better against play-off chasing Brackley.

“It was hard to put your finger on it against Altrincham,” he said. “In recent games we had played with intensity but it just wasn’t there. We must do better.”