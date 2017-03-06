Rob Smith sticking with AFC Telford loanee Callum Burton

AFC Telford United boss Rob Smith will continue to keep faith with Callum Burton after the young goalkeeper’s man-of-the-match performance against Altrincham.

Smith decided to stick with Burton despite Matt Urwin’s return to fitness and the on loan Shrewsbury Town stopper rewarded him with a superb display as the below-par Bucks edged past the rock-bottom visitors to claim three precious points in their battle for survival in National League North.

Burton pulled off a string of saves to keep Telford in the game before Dave Hibbert grabbed the only goal with three minutes remaining. The 20-year-old keeper, who was drafted in from Greenhous Meadow after Fleetwood loanee Urwin suffered a groin strain, is now set to keep his place against when the Bucks host Brackley Town at the New Bucks Head tomorrow.

Smith said: “I know most people wanted Matt to play but Callum was excellent.

“He played well the previous week at Salford and there was no way he deserved to be dropped. Matt understands that.

“It was unfortunate we had to go and get another keeper but Shrewsbury have really helped us out. If a keeper plays well who is on loan from a pro club and their manager has done me a favour, I would look pretty stupid if I left him out. It would be disrespectful.

“We are trying to build relations with the club there. If he has a bad game, fair enough, but the lad deserved to play and he will play again on Tuesday night.

“I thought it was excellent and it was a bloody good job too!”

Victory saw Telford climb five points clear of the relegation zone but Town are Smith, who is set to be without Lee Hughes for the next fortnight after the striker suffered a groin injury, branded the performance an “absolute shambles” and admitted they must improve.

“If we perform like that against Brackley then bring a calculator,” he said. “The players are an honest bunch, they don’t mean to play badly. But we have set our bar quite high over the last few weeks and fell well below it.

“We still managed to nick a win. Stopping up is the big thing but I want to get a bit higher in the league.”