Lee Hughes out for 'at least' two weeks for AFC Telford

AFC Telford United are set to be without Lee Hughes for “at least” two weeks after the striker suffered a recurrence of a groin injury.

The 40-year-old was passed fit to start the Bucks home clash with Altrincham on Saturday but had to be substituted at half-time.

Hughes had netted twice in three games since joining from Worcester last month but boss Rob Smith is now set to be without the former Albion man.

“He will be out for two weeks now at least I imagine. It’s disappointing,” said Smith, after watching his team sneak a 1-0 win courtesy of Dave Hibbert’s late goal.

“Let’s be fair if you have Lee on the park you have to give him some service. I don’t think he touched the ball. You have to play to his strengths.”

Though victory saw his team climb five points clear of the National League North relegation zone, Smith branded the performance an “absolute shambles”.