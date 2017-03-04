Jack Rea: AFC Telford earning respect in National League North

Midfielder Jack Rea believes AFC Telford United have earned the respect of the rest of National League North over the past three weeks.

Although the Bucks lost 2-1 at Salford City last Saturday, they pushed their promotion-chasing hosts all the way – much like they did when drawing 1-1 with runaway leaders AFC Fylde a fortnight earlier.

Add a 1-0 victory over play-off hopefuls Tamworth in between, and Rob Smith’s men were full of confidence as they prepared to host rock-bottom Altrincham today.

Rea said: “I think the gaffer is a bit happier with the squad he has got.

“He looks at the first XI and the bench and sees players who can come on and make a difference. There are changes which can be made.

“There are players who have perhaps that bit of extra quality who can make the difference of score goals. Fair play for them for bringing those players in.

“I do think we are looking at games differently now. We are going into every game thinking we can get a result.

“By the same token I think teams are starting to view us differently. We aren’t seen as pushovers.”

Despite the upturn in performances, Telford were just three points above the relegation zone ahead of today’s fixtures.

And that meant assistant manager Larry Chambers was refusing to get carried away by his side’s improvements.

He said: “We just have to take it one game at time. We still need points to be safe. If you look back at the recent games we have performed well but the results have maybe not gone our way.

“Last week at Salford the lads came off disappointed to lose 2-1. We probably had enough chances to win the game but you can’t dwell on it.