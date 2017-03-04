Dave Hibbert struck late as under-par AFC Telford edged past rock bottom Altrincham.

The veteran striker re-directed Joel Dielna’s long-range drive into the bottom corner, three minutes from time, to give the Bucks a barely deserved victory against the National League North basement dwellers.

Rob Smith’s hosts were indebted to goalkeeper Callum Burton, who pulled off a string of saves to deny the spirited visitors.

The on-loan Shrewsbury shot-stopper kept out efforts from Micah Evans and Simon Richman before Hibbert grabbed an unlikely winner for the hosts.

Analysis

Though boss Smith will be less than happy with his team’s performance, the victory was all important for the Bucks as they climbed five points clear of the drop zone.

It was hard, however, not to feel sorry for the visitors. Altrincham arrived at the New Bucks Head 17 points adrift of safety and having won just twice all season.

But they were the better team for long periods, with Burton saving the sluggish Bucks on numerous occasions.

Telford were handed a double boost with both skipper Luca Havern and striker Lee Hughes passed fit to play.

Smith made just one change from the team which lost 2-1 at Salford last time out, with Elliot Hodge replacing John-Paul Kissock.

Instead the most interesting team news came from Altrincham who handed a debut to new signing Stuart Tomlinson in goal.

The 31-year-old former Port Vale and Burton shot-stopper was playing in his first game since 2013, having spent the past three-and-a-half years pursuing a career in WWE wrestling, where he went by the ring name Hugo Knox.

Tomlinson became the 50th player to feature in a league game for Alty this season, an indication of the upheaval during a campaign where they have won just two league games.

Yet it was the visitors who were the better side during a poor first-half and they might have led at the break had former Bucks striker Evans been more clinical.

But the 24-year-old was unable to react in time when Nicky Clee’s long-throw was missed by the home defence, before then being denied by keeper Callum Burton after being played in by Gary Jones.

John Cyrus also sent a header just wide of goal as Altrincham visibly grew in confidence as the half wore on.

Havern had the best chance for an out-of-sorts Telford when he headed Eddie Jones’ free-kick inches wide.

Smith replaced Hughes with Josh Wilson at the break yet it was still the visitors creating the better chances.

Only a fine save from Burton prevented Evans from giving Altrincham the lead early in the second alf. The striker’s touch on Cyrus’ header back across goal looked to have the keeper beaten but Burton somehow clawed the ball off the line.

Telford were struggling to create any openings at all with Tomlinson still to be seriously tested as the game entered the final 15 minutes.

Instead it was again Burton who was called into action, this time denying Richman at point blank range after a flowing move from the visitors had carved open the home defence.

With Telford lacking ideas and Burton unbeatable a draw looked most likely until, with three minutes to go Hibbert won it, guiding Dielna’s strike past a helpless Tomlinson to give his team an unlikely win.

Key moments

41 - Telford skipper Gianluca Havern sends a header just wide of the post from Eddie Jones’ free-kick.

42 - Home keeper Callum Burton is out to save at the feet of Micah Evans after the former Bucks striker is played in by Gary Jones.

44 - Close for the visitors. John Cyrus rises to meet a free-kick but his header sails just wide of the far post.

52 - Evans is again denied by Burton. The striker gets a touch after Cyrus heads back across goal but Burton claws it off the line.

80 - Burton comes to Telford’s rescue again, denying Simon Richman at point blank range.

87 - GOAL Hibbert steals the points for Telford, guiding Dielna’s shot past keeper Tomlinson.

Teams

Telford (4-4-2): Burton, Samuels, Havern, McCone, Dielna, Jones (Kissock 60), Rea, Royle, Hodge (Reynolds 69), Hughes (Wilson HT), Hibbert Subs not used: Bailey, Lilly.

Altrincham (4-3-3): Tomlinson, Lynch, Cyrus, Heathcote, Clee (McWilliams HT), Taylor (Goodall 89), Richman, Jones, Newby, Evans (Owens 56), Lawrie Subs not used: Patterson, Jones.