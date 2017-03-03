Jack Rea: AFC Telford can't be complacent against Altrincham

With their visitors bottom of the National League North table and already resigned to relegation, the most obvious danger for AFC Telford tomorrow may well be complacency.

That is certainly the message from the management team of Rob Smith and Larry Chambers and their players, who know they cannot afford to underestimate their opponents as they target three points to ease their own fears of the drop, writes Matt Maher.

Altrincham have won just twice during a tumultuous campaign which has already included two managerial changes and their team tomorrow will be close to unrecognisable from the one beaten 2-0 by the Bucks at Moss Lane back in October.

According to Telford midfielder Jack Rea, that in itself creates a challenge.

“Their team seems to have changed a great deal since we last played and the lads there now are effectively on trial, which is a source of motivation for them,” he said.

“It’s a different team and they won’t necessarily have the mentality of players who have been down there all season.

“You never know quite what you are going to get and though this is a game where we will be looking for three points, we can’t underestimate them.”

Though Telford themselves remain in trouble just three points above the drop zone, albeit with two games in hand, recent performances have give cause for encouragement and Smith spoke of their being a ‘different feel’ around a club where the off-field situation, so frequently uncertain since he and Chambers returned 18 months ago, has finally shown signs of settling this week.

After a narrow defeat at promotion-chasing Salford City last weekend, tomorrow’s game and the visit of Brackley on Tuesday offer the opportunity to record results which would move them clear of the bottom three.

Rea, who has been with the Bucks since January 2015, believes players have begun taking added responsibility with new arrivals like veteran striker Lee Hughes and defender Joel Dielna having added a layer of experience and leadership to the squad.

“In terms of our recent form I think we’ve done well,” he said. “The lads look fit and strong and everyone knows their jobs. You can see people are taking a bit more responsibility because they feel part of something.

“Things are coming together and some players are starting to kick-on. It’s encouraging but we have to keep it going.”

Rea believes the arrival of former Albion striker Hughes, who could well miss tomorrow’s game with a groin injury, has provided the team with a cutting edge.

“Lee is a goalscorer, pure and simple, that is maybe what we were lacking before,” he said.

“It’s not just the goals either but the experience he brings. Every time you get the ball he seems to be in space. At Salford last week he ran the defence ragged in the first half.

“As a team we know what we are capable of and it is now all about getting the results to ensure we pull clear of trouble.”