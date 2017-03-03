AFC Telford won't take undue risks with Lee Hughes' fitness

Assistant boss Larry Chambers has admitted AFC Telford will not take any risks over the fitness of Lee Hughes as the striker continues to battle a groin problem.

The 40-year-old former Albion ace has netted twice in three games since joining the Bucks from Worcester, but may sit out tomorrow’s home game against Altrincham with the club’s management prepared to give him as long as possible to recover. Skipper Luca Havern is also a major doubt to face his former club with a calf problem while goalkeeper Matt Urwin is available after a hip problem, with Telford hopeful John-Paul Kissock and Josh Wilson will also return.

Chambers said: “The last thing we want to do with Lee is risk making the problem worse.

“There are some big games coming up, he is an important player and we need him available, so if it means him sitting out on Saturday that is what we’ll do.”

Visitors Altrincham are rock bottom of the National League North and 17 points adrift of safety having won just twice all season. But while players will be warned to take nothing for granted, Chambers admits this is a game the Bucks should be taking three points from to ease their own relegation fears.

“There are no easy games in this league, but if we want to stay up this is the kind of game we should be winning,” he said.

“The fact Altrincham are so far behind makes them dangerous in a way because there is no pressure on them. Ultimately it is all about us and how we perform.”

Telford enter the game 16th in the table, three points above the drop zone but recent performances have been cause for encouragement at the New Bucks Head.

Chambers added: “Ultimately it’s about results. I think from day one we have had a decent group of players but talk is cheap.

“In recent weeks performances have been good. We came away from a defeat at Salford City last week feeling we should have won the game.

“If we keep performing like that we will be fine but words count for nothing, we have to do it on the pitch.”