AFC Telford announce 2017/18 early bird season ticket prices
AFC Telford United have announced their early bird season ticket prices for next campaign.
Available for purchase until the end of the month, an early bird is priced at £199 for adults, £156 for concessions, £89 for 16 to 19-year-olds and £45 (including a home or away shirt) for under-16s.
Car parking for the season at the New Bucks Head (for league games only) is £50.
For the first early bird phase last year, adults paid £179, concessions £136, 16-19s £79 and eight to 16 years-olds £44. Under-eights got season tickets for free.
The club have agreed that if uptake is higher than last year (425), the previous prices will be matched and fans refunded the difference.
