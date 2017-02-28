Callum Burton fired up for 'must-win' games at AFC Telford

Callum Burton is ‘over the moon’ to be at AFC Telford United and is determined to get an all-important three points as they make the trip to Stalybridge Celtic tonight.

The 20-year-old goalkeeper made his Bucks bow on Saturday – after his arrival on loan from Shrewsbury Town, on Friday – as they lost 2-1 at Salford City, writes Joe Edwards.

Telford – who are 16th in the National League North table, three points above the drop zone – were not expected to get a result at Moor Lane.

However, Rob Smith’s charges are the favourites going into this clash at Bower Fold as Celtic are second-from-bottom – and on a four-game winless run.

“You look at games a bit differently and it would have been great to pick up points at Salford, but the games against Stalybridge and Altrincham (on Saturday at the New Bucks Head), I think, are must-wins,” said Burton.

“We need to go into those games with the mindset that we need points.

“These are the results at the end of the season which matter the most – the real nitty-gritty ones against the teams below you, and around you, are the important ones.”

Burton – who has prior experience of the division through a loan spell at Nuneaton Town – knows not to take Stalybridge lightly, though, and added: “You would be silly to go into any game in this league and thinking it will be easy. Anyone can beat anyone on the day. On Saturday, we came very close to, on paper, an upset.

“We need to go into every game as focused as we were on Saturday – and make sure we turn the performance into points.”

Burton, from Newport, is glad to have the chance to be playing games week in week out after being brought in due to Matt Urwin picking up a hip injury. He insists Telford have been a club he has had his eyes on, and said: “To be fair, I’ve always looked at Telford. When I have been told I can go out on loan, I have always looked at who’s been at Telford and whether I can get myself in there.

“It’s such a great set-up for the league its in. It’s a club that would not be out of place in the Conference Prem. When I got the call on Friday that the teams wanted to do it, I was over the moon. To come into a team straight away that is doing well – and I can see picking up points in the future – is great.”

Although the Bucks may not have got the result they were looking for on Saturday, after taking the lead through Lee Hughes early on, Burton feels there were plenty of positives, both as a team and personally, to take out of the game. It’s been a long time since I have had 90 minutes under my belt. Back in September, (playing for Nuneaton) against Telford was actually one of my last games,” he added.

“It was always going to be challenging but the team did brilliantly. It was a good, positive performance. If you were a neutral watching the game, you would have thought we were not too far apart. That’s a credit to the lads here, and where the club is going.

“I don’t think the league position reflects how good the side is.”