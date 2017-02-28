AFC Telford's trip to Stalybridge Celtic called off

AFC Telford United's scheduled National League North fixture at Stalybridge Celtic has again been called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

The game at Bower Fold was rearranged for tonight following a postponement on Saturday, January 28 after heavy rain in Greater Manchester.

Snow has also played a part this time around, though, and the pitch was deemed unplayable following an inspection at 12.30pm this afternoon.

A new date for the fixture is to be arranged in due course.

Telford's next game is against rock-bottom Altrincham at the New Bucks Head on Saturday, before the Bucks face Brackley Town at home next Tuesday.