AFC Telford duo could be out injured for Stalybridge Celtic clash

AFC Telford United are braced to be without skipper Luca Havern and hot-shot Lee Hughes for tonight’s National League North clash at Stalybridge Celtic.

The two would join left-back Luke Higham, on-loan from Blackpool, on the sidelines, with the full-back – who has caught the eye with a series of impressive outings with the Bucks – out for another two to three weeks with a bruised ankle. Goalkeeper Matt Urwin looks set to face a similar stint out, with Shrewsbury youngster Callum Burton currently between the sticks.

There is better news regarding attackers Josh Wilson and John Paul Kissock. The duo have been struggling with illness but assistant boss Larry Chambers is hoping to pass them fit for the important clash against a Stalybridge side struggling near the foot of the table.

The hosts have struggled this term with just four wins from 28 league games. Steve Burr, former boss of Chester and Kidderminster Harriers, was appointed to the helm for a second spell earlier in the month.

“It won’t be easy against them,” warned Chambers.

“Since Steve’s gone in he’s made them organised and well-drilled and they’ve signed a striker on loan from Oxford.”

“They went to Salford and only lost 1-0. They, like us, could’ve got something out of the game.”

“He’s getting a shift out of the players. That’s what he brings.”

With poor weather forecast, Telford fans are urged to check the game is on before setting out. Stalybridge’s game last Saturday against Bradford Park was called off.

There are fears that the game may not beat the poor weather forecast, with Telford asking supporters to keep an eye on club sources before making the trip to Greater Manchester.

Stalybridge’s game last Saturday, against Bradford Park Avenue at their Bower Fold home, fell foul to the weather – with Celtic officials instead taking in the Bucks’ clash at Salford.

The side sitting second-bottom on 15 points last home game was a fortnight ago in the Manchester Cup. Their game with AFC Halifax Town on January 7 is the only other home clash to go ahead in 2017.

Chambers added: “It’s down to how we approach it. We can’t be thinking about it being postponed. If we play we play. I think they’ve got a couple of injuries too.

“We can’t go up there hoping it’s off. If it is off it would give a chance for one or two of ours to get closer to fitness.”

Meanwhile, the Shropshire Senior Cup final between Telford and Shrewsbury at Greenhous Meadow has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 14 (7.30pm).