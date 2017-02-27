Rob Smith eager to unite AFC Telford once again

AFC Telford boss Rob Smith has heaped praised on Bucks supporters – and is intent on getting the club ‘united again.’

The Bucks lost 2-1 at Salford City on Saturday but put in another solid performance, pleasing a strong contingent that made the trip to Moor Lane.

Off-the-pitch, the club’s board were due to meet tonight at their annual general meeting to discuss how to move forward. Smith said: “It is fantastic support – and that is what we want. We want to get this club back united again.

Smith, whose side remain 16th in the National League North table, added: “I can do my bit on the pitch by getting a team that can show commitment and character, and people come and watch.

“I was really proud of the effort. We have got a completely different feel to us at the moment.

“We have got something back now – the supporters can see it, and we can feel it.

“We are obviously gutted we didn’t win but that’s the way football goes. Not many teams go there and give them a fright like that.”

Lee Hughes – who got Telford’s goal – impressed at Salford, up front with Dave Hibbert.

On those two, Smith said: “”I thought those two were excellent, they really gave Salford a lot to think about.

“Obviously we thought that would work – and it did. We could have scored five or six there.”

Telford are in action again tomorrow night, at second-bottom Stalybridge Celtic before hosting rock-bottom Altrincham on Saturday– and have some injury worries.

Skipper Luca Havern went off at half-time on Saturday with a suspected calf injury and is expected to miss out.

John-Paul Kissock (illness) also went off at the interval, while Josh Wilson (also illness), Lee Hughes (groin) and Luke Higham (bruised ankle) – who was not in Saturday’s squad are doubts.

“Luca won’t be fit and JP has been really ill,” said Smith.

“Josh was really ill, as you could tell. The pair of them were struggling.

“Lee Hughes has felt his groin. We’ll see, we took him off as he just felt a twinge. Hopefully he’ll be okay.

“Dave Hibbert as well, two games in three days may be difficult. We’ll give it our best.”

He added: “We have got injuries, which is a major, major concern to me now.

“But, we have got plenty of heart in that dressing room.

“If we can come away with four points from the next two games, I’d take that – all day long.