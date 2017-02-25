A crazy three minutes saw AFC Telford United give up a one-goal lead to lose 2-1 to high-fliers Salford City, writes Joe Edwards at Moor Lane.

The Bucks - who are 16th in the National League North table - went ahead early on through Lee Hughes' cool finish. He also had a goal ruled out for offside, and missed a great chance to go 2-0 up prior to half-time.

Second-placed Salford came flying out the gates in the second period and levelled through Richie Allen's stunning strike in the 50th minute.

Then, in the 53rd minute, the hosts completed the comeback as former Telford captain Simon Grand headed home - and that proved to be enough for the win.

Analysis

The Bucks reverted to a flat 4-4-2 system for this one, with Dave Hibbert making a start in attack alongside Lee Hughes.

Callum Burton made his debut in goal following his arrival on loan from Shrewsbury Town, and ex-Telford stars Simon Grand and Mike Phenix started for the hosts.

Full-back Luke Higham (bruised ankle) and goalkeeper Matt Urwin (hip) were not in Rob Smith's squad.

Telford had only won once on the road all season, while Salford had only lost once at home all campaign - so, on paper, the game only looked like going way.

But it was the visitors who went ahead early on. Just 12 minutes in, veteran Hughes latched on to Joel Dielna's hopeful over-the-top ball before, nonchalantly, lifting the ball over the advancing Jay Lynch - and into the net.

Hughes was heavily involved before the interval, having a strike ruled out for offside and then shooting wide from close range - when you would have put all your money on him slotting the ball home.

Salford had their moments in an opening 45 minutes in which the rain was lashing down, but the away side were, certainly, good value for their half-time lead.

The Bucks made two changes for the second period as Ben Bailey and top scorer Josh Wilson replaced skipper Luca Havern and John-Paul Kissock - who both appeared to be struggling in the first.

Those changes perhaps played a part as the pendulum swiftly swung, with the hosts taking the lead with two goals in just three minutes.

Firstly, in the 50th minute, Richie Allen's ferocious 25-yard drive flied past Burton and into the bottom corner. Then in the 53rd minute, former Telford captain Grand rose highest following a corner to head in from close range.

Such a quick turnaround came as a big surprise as Telford had performed admirably before those game-changing 180 seconds. They needed to regroup and remain positive but, in fairness, they did not manage to create any clear-cut openings.

In fact, Burton had to be sharp to keep out Phenix and stop Salford from pulling away. Telford kept going but could not find that leveller as it finished 2-1 the hosts.

You just wonder what could have happened if Hughes had scored that huge chance before half-time.

Key moments

1 - After 20 seconds, Salford almost put the ball into their own net. Billy Priestley chests the ball towards Jay Lynch, but it beats the keeper and the centre-half just prevents it from crossing the line with a sliding clearance.

12 - GOAL! Telford take the lead through Lee Hughes. The home side's defence are completely caught cold by Joel Dielna's through ball and the former West Bromwich Albion striker takes advantage with an extremely cool finish.

31 - Chance for the Ammies. Former Bucks forward Mike Phenix finds a good amount of space in the box, but drags his effort wide of the far post.

33 - Hughes has the ball in the net, but the assistant had already raised his flag. The 40-year-old got on the end of Dave Hibbert's cross, guiding the ball past Lynch but was just offside. Very close.

39 - Hughes misses a glorious opportunity to put Telford 2-0 ahead. Hibbert, after appearing to control the ball with his arm, plays a clever pass to Hughes - who slots the ball wide in a one-on-one situation.

50 - GOAL! Just as the home fans vent their frustration, Salford equalise through Richie Allen. The winger cuts inside and his ferocious strike from long range finds the corner, leaving Burton helpless.

53 - GOAL! The hosts complete the turnaround as former Telford skipper Simon Grand heads home. The centre-half gets on the end of a corner from the right, taking advantage of some poor defending from the Bucks.

77 - Phenix goes through one-on-one but Burton wins the battle of wits, keeping out the striker's low drive with an outstretched leg. He has had a good debut.

Teams

Salford (4-4-2): Lynch; Nottingham, Grand (c), Priestley, Brough; Green (Walker, 70), Barnes, S Burton, Allen (Haughton, 80); Hulme, Phenix (Hine, 80).

Subs not used: Howson, King.

Telford (4-4-2): C Burton; Samuels, Havern (c) (Bailey, 45), McCone, Dielna; Jones, Rea, Royle, Kissock (Wilson, 45); Hughes (Hodge, 80), Hibbert.

Subs not used: Lilly, Hayden.

Attendance:1248

Referee:Simeon Lucas