Rob Smith calls on AFC Telford players to remain in good spirits despite loss

AFC Telford United boss Rob Smith insists he does not want his players 'getting down' about their 2-1 loss at Salford City.

The Bucks took the lead at Moor Lane just 12 minutes in, through Lee Hughes, but goals from Richie Allen and Simon Grand, in the 50th and 53rd minute respectively, saw the hosts complete the comeback.

"We talked at half-time about how important the first five or 10 minutes were, and five minutes where we didn't make the right decisions has cost us the game," said Smith.

"The other 85 minutes I thought we were absolutely superb. I'll never have a go at the lads when they are playing like that.

" We have been applauded off there by our supporters - and they don't normally get it wrong. They have seen the effort and commitment against a side full of experienced players.

"I don't want the players getting down about that. We have a lot of big games coming up now. As I say every week, we are not going down with that team."

Hughes had a goal ruled out for offside in the first half - and that would have put Telford 2-0 ahead.

Smith believed the striker was onside when Dave Hibbert's cross was played in from the right, and the Bucks chief added: "I would like to see a few of the incidents and the decisions again, that's for sure."