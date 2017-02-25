AFC Telford boss thanks Shrewsbury Town for Callum Burton deal

AFC Telford United assistant boss Larry Chambers has thanked Shrewsbury Town for their co-operation following the loan signing of goalkeeper Callum Burton.

The Bucks were searching for a shot-stopper after Matt Urwin’s injury and were swiftly able get 20-year-old Burton, from Newport, in for a month.

He was due to be between the sticks as Telford took on Salford City today.

“I’d like to thank Shrewsbury Town, in fairness,” said Chambers.

“It is short notice and they have been very helpful.

“I have spoke to Paul Hurst a few times over the last few weeks, and they have looked after us.”

Urwin had a scan on his hip problem yesterday, and the incoming Burton – who has made one appearance for Shrewsbury’s first team – is accustomed to non-league football having had loan spells at Market Drayton Town, Workington, Nuneaton Town and Southport.

“We have been blessed with decent goalkeepers this season in James Montgomery and then Matt Urwin – and Callum has a good pedigree,” added Chambers.

“He is highly-rated at Shrewsbury and we are glad to have him on board.”

Burton’s move came as a slight surprise due to Telford and Shrewsbury not working together all too much in recent years.

Salop boss Hurst is keen to build a relationship with the Bucks, and said: “It’s vice versa. If they’ve got anyone we feel could be someone to have a look at, things like that. That’s where it has to sort of work both ways.

“Hopefully, in time, that’s something we can look at. We have got them in the Shropshire Senior Cup (final, on April 4 ).

“I have spoke to Larry Chambers over there and I know (coach) Gavin Cowan.

“I do understand the rivalry but it makes sense, from my point of view, to have a relationship with them.

“We have been trying to get Callum out for a little while and thankfully it has worked out well.

“He’s only down the road so we can keep a close eye on him as well. We wish him well.”

Meanwhile, Dan Preston has joined Stourbridge on a one-month loan deal.

The centre-half only recently returned to the Bucks following a temporary spell at Hednesford Town. He has also had loans at Leamington and Sutton Coldfield Town this season.