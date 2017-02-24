AFC Telford goalkeeper Matt Urwin poised for scan on hip injury

AFC Telford United goalkeeper Matt Urwin has spoke of his injury disappointment as the hunt for emergency cover continues.

The 23-year-old was due to have a scan on a hip problem today and is not expected to be involved as the Bucks take on Salford City at Moor Lane tomorrow.

“It’s something I have had for a while but it had not been a problem for a long time,” said Urwin, who got his first Telford clean sheet last weekend since arriving on loan from Fleetwood Town until the end of the season.

“It is is the outside of my hip. It was something I was able to play on with, and I didn’t feel it but striking the ball is what has aggravated it.

“I was in quite a bit of pain against Tamworth. I was counting down every five minutes, really.

“It is frustrating, of course, as you just want to be playing football.

“I am due for a scan so hopefully that is positive and I can be back out there, helping the team out, soon enough.”

Telford are exploring a number of options in their bid to bring in a shot-stopper for tomorrow’s match.

Urwin – who came through the ranks at Blackburn Rovers and has had spells at Bradford City, Stalybridge Celtic and AFC Fylde – has played three games for the Bucks since the departure of James Montgomery.

“Up to this point, the first game it was fine. It showed signs of flaring up in the Fylde game as I was in a bit of pain,” said Urwin.

“I had rested a bit in the build-up to last weekend’s game but the kicking has aggravated it, it’s just that constant impact from striking the ball which hasn’t helped.

“Hopefully the scan will go well as I have been loving it here. “

Urwin is determined to come back stronger as Telford – who are 16th in the National League North table and three points above the drop zone – aim to pull clear of trouble.

“That’s why I am disappointed as everybody at the club – the players, the fans – has been great and really welcomed me with open arms,” he added.

“The chance to be playing regularly is something I have been really enjoying.

“Hopefully I’ll doing my bit for the team again in the coming weeks.”