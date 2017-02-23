Bernard McNally: Momentum is with AFC Telford United

It was a great 1-0 win for Telford against Tamworth and let’s all hope they can continue to move forward.

It was nice to see Paul McCone get his first goal for the club and the team is looking much better now – there is competition for places all over the park, writes Bernard McNally.

Lee Hughes, of course, adds another string to their bow. His hold-up play is first class so defenders have to mark him and that frees up space for others in attack.

There has been a lot of doom and gloom around the club this season. It has been hard for fans as they have been thinking ‘what’s going on?’

It is a similar situation to Shrewsbury, though – if you get things right on the pitch, it all starts to fall into place off of it.

Of course, going to Salford City on Saturday will be tough but those Bucks players will be up for it.

They know what comes with Salford – all the talk of the Class of ‘92 – and the players will go up to Moor Lane relishing it, and with no fear.

I just have a feeling they may go there and sneak another 1-0. They can just go there and play with confidence as they have been over the last couple of weeks.