AFC Telford seeking cover in goal for injured Matt Urwin

AFC Telford United are looking to sign a goalkeeper before Saturday’s trip to Salford City due to Matt Urwin picking up an injury.

Urwin – who is on loan from Fleetwood Town until the end of the season – has a groin strain and is expected to not be fit for the National League North clash at Moor Lane.

The club do not yet know the extent of the 23-year-old’s injury but the coaching staff – who are also concerned about Luke Higham having a bruised ankle – are keen to bring in an emergency replacement.

“We have picked up a couple of injuries. Luke Higham has a bruised ankle and Matt Urwin has a groin strain,” said assistant boss Larry Chambers.

“Matt is very, very doubtful so we need to get that sorted out. With Luke, we have players to shuffle around but the priority now is getting a goalkeeper in before the game. We had been blessed in that position with James Montgomery there earlier in the season. Matt is here until the end of the season – and he has done well.

“At this stage, we don’t know whether it’s one game out with Matt, or two or three.”

“He had tweaked it and then aggravated it against Tamworth so we are looking to bring someone in.”

Urwin has made three appearances for Telford since arriving from the Cod Army, and kept his first clean sheet as the Bucks beat Tamworth 1-0 last weekend.

Full-back Higham impressed during an initial one-month loan spell from Blackpool and is at the New Bucks Head until the end of the campaign.

Despite the worries over those two, Telford have good news on the fitness front as top goalscorer Josh Wilson is expected to return to the squad for the game against the Ammies.

The striker has been struggling with a toe injury and missed out on the Tamworth game due to illness, but Chambers added: “Josh will train again tonight.

“He has got over his virus and I expect that he will be involved on Saturday.”

While Telford go to Salford on Saturday, England Women’s U17s will take on the USA at the New Bucks Head (kick-off 2pm).

Tickets, which will be on sale on-the-gate from 1pm, are priced at £3 for adults, £1 for children and £1.50 for senior citizens.